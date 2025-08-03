Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Moving Photo: Maran HaRav Aharon Leib Shteinman zt”l at Nearly 100 on Tisha B’Av


MOVING PHOTO: Maran HaRav Aharon Leib Shteinman zt”l lived a life of pure simplicity, immersed in Torah, mitzvos, and helping others, completely removed from any worldly pleasures.

Thrust into leadership after Rav Shach could no longer carry the burden of Klal Yisroel, Rav Aharon Leib led with unparalleled humility and siyata diShmaya.

The photo above, taken when he was nearly 100, shows the Rosh Yeshiva on Tisha B’Av. Though too weak to sleep on the floor as was his custom, he asked for a stone to be placed on his bed, so he could feel the pain of the Churban in the most tangible way.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

ANYONE SURPRISED? Polish Police Bar IDF Soldiers from Carrying Israeli Flag at Birkenau Concentration Camp Ceremony

Steve Witkoff and Mike Huckabee Visit Gaza, Tour Food Distribution Site

HORROR: Persian Tiger Kills Employee at Jerusalem Biblical Zoo, Police Investigating

INSANITY: Terrorist Who Helped Bin Laden Plan 9/11 Attacks Could Be Freed By UK Within Days

Israel, U.S. Shift Toward All-or-Nothing Deal as Hostage Talks Collapse

NYPD Highway Brass Tours Brooklyn With Hatzolah, Shomrim, Misaskim, and Chaverim Leaders

“They Broke My Child”: Heart-Wrenching Plea from Mother of Hostage as New Video Emerges

Lakewood-Based Camp Van Involved in Rollover Crash in Texas; 10 Bochurim Injured, All Expected to Be Released Tonight

DESPICABLE: Imam’s Gaza Rant at NYPD Officer Islam Diller’s Funeral Draws Outrage

FBI Opens Hate Crime Probe After NYPD Refuses to Call Brutal Antisemitic Attack in Queens a Targeted Crime

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network