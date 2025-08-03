Moving Photo: Maran HaRav Aharon Leib Shteinman zt”l at Nearly 100 on Tisha B’Av

MOVING PHOTO: Maran HaRav Aharon Leib Shteinman zt”l lived a life of pure simplicity, immersed in Torah, mitzvos, and helping others, completely removed from any worldly pleasures.

Thrust into leadership after Rav Shach could no longer carry the burden of Klal Yisroel, Rav Aharon Leib led with unparalleled humility and siyata diShmaya.

The photo above, taken when he was nearly 100, shows the Rosh Yeshiva on Tisha B’Av. Though too weak to sleep on the floor as was his custom, he asked for a stone to be placed on his bed, so he could feel the pain of the Churban in the most tangible way.