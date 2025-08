📹 TIMELY VIDEO: Watch legendary singer Mordechai Ben David share how the holy Ribnitzer Rebbe ZT”L conducted himself during the Three Weeks—and especially on Tisha B’Av.

Sackcloth. Ashes. Tearing kriya. Fasting for two days—and more.

MBD, who was zoche to be meshamesh the Ribnitzer Rebbe for many years, gives a rare glimpse into these awe-inspiring hanhagos.