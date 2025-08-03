Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Hamas Terrorist Claims October 7 Massacre Sparked Global Push to Recognize Palestine


Ghazi Hamad, a senior Hamas terrorist, told Al Jazeera that the wave of Western nations moving to recognize a Palestinian state is the result of “the fruits” of Hamas’ October 7 massacre.

In a clip of his interview with the outlet yesterday, Hamad asked the interviewer: “Why are all the countries recognizing a Palestinian state today? Before October 7, did any country dare recognize a Palestinian state?”

He continues: “The fruits of October 7 are what caused the entire world to open its eyes to the Palestinian issue — and they are moving toward it with force. That is, that the Palestinian people are a people who deserve a country.”

 



