Trump Donates First ‘Paycheck’ to White House Historical Association


NEW: President Trump says the “first ‘paycheck'” of his second term was donated to the White House Historical Association. “I am proud to be the only President (with the possible exception of the Late, Great George Washington) to donate my Salary.”



