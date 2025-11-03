Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Trump Admin to Cover 50% of SNAP Benefits in November Amid Shutdown

SNAP update: Trump admin will pay 50% of food stamp benefits in November amid shutdown

• The Trump administration told a judge that it would use contingency funds to pay at least some SNAP benefits during the ongoing U.S. government shutdown.

• SNAP provides food stamps to about 42 million Americans.

• The administration declined the option U.S. District Court Judge Jack McConnell had suggested to make the full November payments for SNAP benefits by using money from the Child Nutrition Program and other funds.

