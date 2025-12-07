NYCHA Says Section 8 Payments to Resume Monday After Federal Funding Hold

NYCHA Section 8 Payments Expected to Resume Monday

NYCHA states that the recent delay in Section 8 landlord payments was caused by a temporary federal funding hold following the shutdown.

* The agency has now received the required funds and will begin processing the delayed payments on Monday, December 8th.

* Landlords are expected to start receiving payments shortly after processing begins.

