Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NYCHA Says Section 8 Payments to Resume Monday After Federal Funding Hold

NYCHA Section 8 Payments Expected to Resume Monday

NYCHA states that the recent delay in Section 8 landlord payments was caused by a temporary federal funding hold following the shutdown.

* The agency has now received the required funds and will begin processing the delayed payments on Monday, December 8th.

* Landlords are expected to start receiving payments shortly after processing begins.

* NYCHA stated that payments are expected to be delivered from December 8th once federal funds are released.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Hundreds Hospitalized In Israel With Flu, Babies In Critical Condition

Major Security Lapse: 60 Arabs Crossed Into Israel Overnight And Escaped

Chareidi Askanim Involved In Efforts To Free Ailing NY Jew From Evin Prison

REVEALED: IDF Recently Thwarted Oct. 7-Style Attack On Northern Israel

Hamas And Red Cross To Resume Search For Ran Gvili’s Remains

Shortly Before Shabbos: Ben Yeshiva Sentenced to Military Prison, Protests Expected

BNEI BRAK: Major Fire Erupts in Kollel Halperin Building; Tefillin and Kisvei Kodesh Tragically Destroyed

Syrian President Accuses Israel of “Exporting Crises” to Distract From Gaza Deaths at Doha Forum

TERROR IN ISRAEL: IDF Soldier Lightly Injured In Ramming Attack In Chevron

President Herzog: ‘G-d Gave Me This Role at This Moment’