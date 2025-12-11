Report: Netanyahu Preparing Cairo Visit to Finalize $35 Billion Gas Deal With Egypt

A new report says Prime Minister Netanyahu is preparing to travel to Cairo for the first time in 15 years to sign a long-term $35 billion natural gas agreement with Egypt. The visit is being coordinated with senior U.S. diplomats and would include a meeting with President Sissi, with Netanyahu expected to frame the trip as historic ahead of Israel’s elections. The plan moves forward despite strained ties since the Gaza war and objections from Israel’s Energy Minister Eli Cohen, who has delayed approval over concerns the deal could deplete Israel’s gas reserves.