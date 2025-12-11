Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Report: Netanyahu Preparing Cairo Visit to Finalize $35 Billion Gas Deal With Egypt

A new report says Prime Minister Netanyahu is preparing to travel to Cairo for the first time in 15 years to sign a long-term $35 billion natural gas agreement with Egypt. The visit is being coordinated with senior U.S. diplomats and would include a meeting with President Sissi, with Netanyahu expected to frame the trip as historic ahead of Israel’s elections. The plan moves forward despite strained ties since the Gaza war and objections from Israel’s Energy Minister Eli Cohen, who has delayed approval over concerns the deal could deplete Israel’s gas reserves.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

MOVING VIDEOS: Freed Hostage Enters Bris Of Avraham Avinu

Disturbing Details About Algerian’s Attempt To Poison Jewish Family In Paris

2 Senior Shin Bet Agents Cite AG In Evading Probe Into Oct. 7 Massacre

WATCH: NYC Mayoral-Elect Mamdani Attends Satmar “Aronim” and “Zali” Chof Alef Kislev Events in Williamsburg

Massive Anti-IDF Draft Demonstration To Be Held In London On Thursday

U.S. To Unveil Gaza “Board of Peace” By Month’s End As Trump, Netanyahu Prepare Mar-A-Lago Summit

Rabbanim Make Secret Visit to Ancient Aleppo Shuls, Raising Questions About Expanding Israeli Footprint in Syria

WATCH: Rabbi Efrem Goldberg Praises UAE Leader Dr. Ali Al Nuaimi Following Meeting

DRAMATIC FOOTAGE U.S. Forces Seize Venezuelan Tanker in Raid as Pressure Campaign on Maduro Intensifies

Tragedy Near Sderot: Missing Teen Found Dead Near Overturned ATV