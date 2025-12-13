Advertise
Trump Vows ‘Very Serious Retaliation’ After ISIS Ambush Kills 2 US Soldiers, Interpreter in Syria

AMBUSH IN SYRIA: President Trump said that “there will be very serious retaliation” after two U.S. service members and one American civilian were killed in an attack in Syria that the United States blames on ISIS.

“This was an ISIS attack against the U.S., and Syria, in a very dangerous part of Syria, that is not fully controlled by them,” he said in a social media post.

The American president told reporters at the White House that Syria’s president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, was “devastated by what happened” and stressed that Syria was fighting alongside U.S. troops. Trump, in his post, said al-Sharaa was “extremely angry and disturbed by this attack.”

