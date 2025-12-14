Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Netanyahu Slams Australian Govt Over Antisemitism Months Before Sydney Attacks

WATCH: Prime Minister Netanyahu: “On August 17, about four months ago, I sent Prime Minister Albanese of Australia a letter in which I gave him warning that the Australian government’s policy was promoting and encouraging antisemitism in Australia.

I wrote: “Your call for a Palestinian state pours fuel on the antisemitic fire. It rewards Hamas terrorists. It emboldens those who menace Australian Jews and encourages the Jew hatred now stalking your streets.” Antisemitism is a cancer. It spreads when leaders stay silent; it retreats when leaders act. I call upon you to replace weakness with action, appeasement with resolve.

Instead, Prime Minister, you replaced weakness with weakness and appeasement with more appeasement. Your government did nothing to stop the spread of antisemitism in Australia. You did nothing to curb the cancer cells that were growing inside your country. You took no action. You let the disease spread and the result is the horrific attacks on Jews we saw today.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

ZAKA Sends International Delegation To Australia Following Deadly Attack [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Israeli & Local Jewish Officials: Australian Gov’t Fully Responsible For Mass Shooting

H’YD: Rabbi Eli Schlanger Murdered In Sydney Terror Attack

HERO: Dramatic Footage Shows Muslim Bystander Tackling and Disarming Terrorist in Sydney Chanukah Attack

🚨 HORRIFIC CHANUKAH TERROR ATTACK IN AUSTRALIA: AT LEAST 12 KILLED INCLUDING CHABAD SHLIACH

Neis Gadol: Arabs Armed With Axe & Large Knives Arrested At Entrance To Yishuv

2 Dead, 8 Wounded in Shooting at Brown University; Suspect at Large

Four Years Later, Israel to Resume Criminal Probe Into Lag Ba’Omer Tragedy in Meron

AMBUSH IN SYRIA: Two U.S. Soldiers, American Interpreter, Killed In ISIS Attack; Trump Vows “Very Serious Retaliation”

US Seeks Global Support From 70 Countries For International Gaza Security Force