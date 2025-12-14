Advertise
HY’D: Holocaust Survivor Alex Kleytman Killed in Sydney Chanukah Attack

HY’D: Alex Kleytman, a Holocaust survivor and native of Ukraine, has been identified as one of the victims murdered in the deadly attack at a Chanukah event in Sydney, Australia.

Kleytman had gone to Bondi Beach to take part in the annual Chanukah celebration when the massacre unfolded. His wife, Larisa Kleytman, spoke to The Australian, describing the significance of the event for their family.

“He came on Bondi Beach to celebrate Chanukah, for us it was always a very, very good celebration, for many, many years,” she said.

The Kleytmans are parents to two children and grandparents to 11 grandchildren.

