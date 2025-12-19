IDF Condemns Stone-Throwing Attack on Bus Carrying Kfir Brigade Soldiers in Yerushalayim

The IDF condemned an incident in Yerushalyim on Thursday in which chareidi extremists attacked and threw stones at a bus transporting IDF trainees and commanders from the Kfir Brigade.

The IDF said the bus was forced to stop after a group of civilians gathered around it and began throwing stones. Commanders disembarked in order to secure the vehicle and protect the soldiers until police arrived at the scene. Law enforcement officers dispersed the crowd, after which the bus was able to continue on its route. No injuries were reported among the soldiers.