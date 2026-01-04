NYC Mayor Mamdani Launches “Rental Ripoff Hearings” Citywide

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani has ordered city agencies to hold “Rental Ripoff Hearings” across all five boroughs within his first 100 days in office.

The goal is to enable renters to testify publicly about unsafe living conditions, hidden and excessive fees, and other deceptive landlord practices, allowing the city to identify widespread problems and strengthen enforcement.

The hearings will be conducted by the Mayor’s Office to Protect Tenants, in collaboration with multiple city agencies. Testimony will be compiled into a public report to help shape future housing policy and tenant protections.