TEHILLIM: Rabbi Uri Lupolianski, Former Jerusalem Mayor, in Critical Condition After Severe Pneumonia

TEHILLIM: Former Jerusalem mayor and ba’al chessed Rabbi Uri Lupolianski is currently in critical condition after being hospitalized about two weeks ago at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

His family and Yad Sarah released a statement saying, “Rav Uri Lupolianski is in critical condition and needs our tefillos. The name for tefillah is Uri ben Malka—and that all chasadim should be in his zechus.”

Rabbi Lupolianski, 74, known for dedicating his life to easing the suffering of the ill and those with disabilities, was hospitalized after suffering from severe pneumonia that caused severe breathing difficulties.