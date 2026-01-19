Advertise
Syrian Army Enters Al-Shaddadi After ISIS Prisoner Escape Reports

The Syrian Army has entered Al-Shaddadi following reports that ISIS fighters were released from the local prison, which Damascus blames on the SDF. The army says it is carrying out operations to secure the city and capture the escaped prisoners.

