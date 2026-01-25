Advertise
Mayor Mamdani out Shoveling Snow in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

Popular Posts

“He’s Using Me”: Jewish Leaders Slam NYC Mayor Mamdani’s Planned Visit To Holocaust Survivor

IRAN STRIKE COMING? Israel Warns Foreign Airlines About Possible Airspace Closure This Coming Weekend

First Hearing Of Leftists Vs. Ben-Gvir Over Police Investigator Protected By A-G

At Least 5 Jews Were Murdered During Protests On Streets of Tehran

“Murderous Drivers:” In Dramatic Directive, Satmar Rebbe Bans Chassidim From Protests In Israel

30,000 Dead in Iran in 2 Days: “Where’s The Outrage? Where Are The Protests In Western Capitals?”

“Qatar’s Lobbyist:” Israel Is Furious At Witkoff Over Pressure to Open Rafah

GAZA: IDF Kills Two Teenage Terror Operatives Planting Explosives Near Israeli Troops

“I’M NOT ALLOWED TO TALK ABOUT IT”: Trump Says Secret “Discombobulator” Weapon Helped Capture Maduro

MINNESOTA MAYHEM: ICE Officer Fatally Shoots Armed Man As Protests Erupt; National Guard Activated