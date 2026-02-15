Naftali Bennett Blasts “Mob Violence” in Bnei Brak, Accuses Netanyahu of Enabling Chaos

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett traveled to Bnei Brak on Sunday to film a video response following violent unrest in the Chareidi city involving female soldiers and police officers.

The visit came after clashes erupted earlier in the day on Chagai Street, where two female soldiers were surrounded and chased by a large crowd amid rumors that they were distributing draft orders. They were not.

In his remarks in Bnei Brak, Bennett said that the incident reflected growing anger over draft evasion and accused Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and allied Chareidi parties of failing to address the issue:

“A significant event occurred in Israel. Here, in the heart of the country in Bnei Brak — not in Ramallah — a violent mob chased after IDF female soldiers, humiliated them and tried to lynch them. Not in Shechem, not in Ramallah — here in Bnei Brak, against our soldiers.

This is what happens when people feel that draft evasion is winning. There is an address for this — it did not happen in a vacuum. Netanyahu and the chareidi parties — what did you think would happen? When you turned a blind eye to the cries of ‘We will die and not enlist’ — what did you think would happen?

What did you think would happen when you ignored the violence used against chareidi soldiers who do enlist?

Anyone involved in this incident must be thrown in jail as quickly as possible. And I say this as clearly as possible — under my leadership there will be no room for anarchy or violence. Everyone will serve, everyone will enlist, everyone will uphold the law — and that is how we will unite the State of Israel.”

Earlier, Bennett had also commented on social media, writing that “a bright red line was crossed” and that “we will restore governance to Israel.”

YWN NOTE: Bennett only became Prime Minister because of his coalition with Arab parties, effectively enabling and strengthening their influence in Israel. His partnership with leftist factions and Arab parties has undermined our community’s political strength and ideology. His partner was – and still conues to be – Yar Lapid. A self hating jew and a terrible Rasha.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)