Trump: All Gaza Hostages, Living and Deceased, Recovered

🚨 TRUMP: Just recovered the last hostage body in GAZA. Thus, got back ALL 20 of the living hostages, and ALL of the dead! AMAZING JOB! Most thought of it as an impossible thing to do. Congratulations to my great team of champions!!! President. DJT

