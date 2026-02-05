Advertise
Chrysler Recalls 450,000+ Vehicles Over Trailer Tow Module Defect

Chrysler is recalling more than 450,000 vehicles due to a defect in trailer tow modules that can cause trailer lights to fail and brakes to malfunction, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

•⁠ ⁠Affected vehicles include 2024–2026 Jeep Wagoneer S, 2026 Jeep Cherokee, and 2025–2026 Ram 1500, 2500, 3500, as well as Ram 3500, 4500, and 5500 cab chassis models.

•⁠ ⁠Dealers will replace the faulty modules free of charge; owner notification letters are expected to be mailed March 24.

