TRAGEDY IN OFAKIM: 5-Year-Old Boy Killed in Road Accident Near Ofakim

TRAGEDY IN OFAKIM: A deadly road accident occurred on Sunday near Ofakim, in which a 5-year-old Chareidi boy was hit by a car and killed.

The initial collision triggered a chain reaction involving three other vehicles that overturned at the scene. MDA and United Hatzalah teams arrived quickly and provided extensive medical treatment, but tragically the boy did not survive and his death was pronounced at the scene. Four additional injured people were evacuated from the scene in moderate and light conditions.