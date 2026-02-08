Advertise
US Presses Iran for Substantive Nuclear Concessions Ahead of Next Talks

The US has told Iran it expects upcoming talks to include “significant content” and substantive nuclear concessions, according to two sources cited by i24NEWS.

•⁠ ⁠The initial meeting between the sides was described as “good,” but focused primarily on procedural matters rather than substantive negotiations.

•⁠ ⁠Washington now expects Tehran to address its nuclear program and other pressing concerns in the next round of discussions.

•⁠ ⁠The developments come as Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu prepares for an urgent trip to Washington, with Israeli officials reportedly frustrated by responses from US envoy Steve Witkoff.

