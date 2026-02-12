U.S. Secretly Smuggled 6,000 Starlink Terminals Into Iran to Bypass Internet Shutdowns

U.S. Smuggled Starlink Terminals Into Iran — WSJ

•⁠ ⁠The U.S. covertly moved thousands of Starlink terminals into Iran following Tehran’s crackdown and internet shutdowns.

•⁠ ⁠Roughly 6,000 satellite-internet kits were reportedly smuggled into the country — the first direct Starlink deployment of its kind.

•⁠ ⁠The State Department purchased nearly 7,000 terminals, with most acquired in January, to help activists bypass restrictions.

•⁠ ⁠Officials said President Trump was aware of the deliveries, though it was unclear whether he personally approved the plan.