Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Netanyahu Prepares to Leave Washington, Highlights Strong Ties with Trump and Iran Talks

Prime Minister Netanyahu before boarding the plane in Washington on his return to Israel:

“I have just finished a short but important visit to Washington, during which I spoke with our great friend, President Trump. There is a close, genuine, and open connection between us. The talks addressed several matters, but focused primarily on the negotiations with Iran. The president believes that the Iranians already understand who they are dealing with. I think the conditions he is setting, together with their understanding that they made a mistake the previous time when they did not reach an agreement, may lead to them agreeing to conditions that will enable the achievement of a good agreement”.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Report: Netanyahu Asked to Talk to HaGaon HaRav Hirsch and Was Refused

COMMIE LOGIC: NYC Mayor Mamdani Says He Wants To Raise Taxes Because New York Is Too Expensive

Iran Blasts “Adelson Mouthpiece” Yisrael Hayom Over Secret Report Of Mass Secret Executions

“Do You Want to Go There?”: Hearing Erupts After AG Bondi Targets Democrat Over Antisemitism

REVEALED: IDF Reservist, Civilian Indicted For Using Classified Intel To Bet On IDF Strikes

2 Jews Arrested During Protests In Iran Are Released; 1 Still Imprisoned

HaRav Landau In Dramatic Declaration: “Not Even 1 Ben Torah Will Join The Army”

U.S. Deploys USS George H.W. Bush After Trump-Netanyahu Meeting And As Talks With Iran Enter Critical Phase

Senior Hamas Official Says The Terrorist Group Has Not Received A Disarmament Proposal

Rabbanim Warn Of Attempt To Sow Discord Between Dati Leumi & Chareidi Sectors