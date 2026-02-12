Netanyahu Prepares to Leave Washington, Highlights Strong Ties with Trump and Iran Talks

Prime Minister Netanyahu before boarding the plane in Washington on his return to Israel:

“I have just finished a short but important visit to Washington, during which I spoke with our great friend, President Trump. There is a close, genuine, and open connection between us. The talks addressed several matters, but focused primarily on the negotiations with Iran. The president believes that the Iranians already understand who they are dealing with. I think the conditions he is setting, together with their understanding that they made a mistake the previous time when they did not reach an agreement, may lead to them agreeing to conditions that will enable the achievement of a good agreement”.