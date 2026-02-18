Satellite Images Show Iran Fortifying Parchin, Isfahan Sites and Repairing Missile Bases

Satellite imagery indicates Iran recently built a concrete shield over a new facility at the sensitive Parchin military complex and covered it with soil, according to experts.

•⁠ ⁠Additional images show Iran burying tunnel entrances at the Isfahan nuclear complex, which was bombed by the United States in June, with analysts saying all entrances are now completely buried.

•⁠ ⁠The imagery also shows fortified tunnel entrances at another site and repairs to missile bases damaged during last year’s conflict.