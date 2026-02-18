Advertise
Israel on High Alert as Possible U.S. Strike on Iran Prompts Emergency Preparations


Israel on High Alert Amid Assessments of Possible US Strike on Iran

•⁠ ⁠Israeli officials are assessing that President Trump may soon approve a broad U.S. military strike on Iran, with security and emergency services remaining on high alert.

•⁠ ⁠The security cabinet meeting was postponed to Sunday to avoid an Iranian miscalculation as preparations continue.

•⁠ ⁠In recent consultations led by Prime Minister Netanyahu, the working assumption was that Iran could fire missiles at Israel even without direct IDF involvement, prompting the Home Front Command and emergency services to prepare for war.

