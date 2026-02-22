Advertise
⚡🌨 POWER OUTAGES SURGING ALONG JERSEY SHORE


As the bomb cyclone unleashes its most violent conditions along the coastline, power outages are rapidly climbing.

According to PowerOutage.com:

•⁠ ⁠Ocean County: 3,765 customers without power
•⁠ ⁠Monmouth County: 3,753 outages
•⁠ ⁠Atlantic County: 2,500+ homes and businesses in the dark

With heavy, wet snow and powerful winds battering the region, additional outages are expected.

Residents are urged to prepare for extended blackouts and avoid downed power lines.

