IDF Bus Overturns on Route 40; 17 Soldiers Injured, Two Airlifted

A bus transporting dozens of IDF soldiers overturned on Route 40 in the Negev, leaving 17 people injured.

According to MDA, the driver and one passenger sustained moderate injuries, while 15 others were lightly wounded. Paramedics rushed to the scene and began treating the injured immediately before transporting several victims to nearby hospitals for further care. A chopper was used to aurlift two of the victims.

Approximately 50 individuals were on board the bus at the time of the crash. The circumstances surrounding the accident are under investigation.