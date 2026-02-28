Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Israel and U.S. Target Khamenei During Tehran Security Meeting


Reuters reports that Israel and the U.S. timed their strikes on Iran to coincide with a meeting between Khamenei and his top security aides, after intelligence identified the gathering in Tehran, according to two U.S. sources.

•⁠ ⁠The joint operation was moved forward once Israeli intelligence detected the meeting on Saturday morning; Khamenei had originally been expected to meet Saturday evening.

•⁠ ⁠The strikes were designed to hit Khamenei first to maintain the element of surprise, amid concerns he could escape into hiding. His high-security compound in Tehran was struck at the beginning of the operation.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

UPDATE FROM THE IDF: No Change In Home Front Guidelines Amid Rising Iran Tensions

Human Rights Court Rejects Bid to Remove Medieval Antisemitic Carving From German Cathedral

Russian Drone Intercepted Near NATO Aircraft Carrier in Sweden

🚨 Ambassador Huckabee To Embassy Staff In Israel: If You Want To Leave, Do So TODAY

VP Vance: “No Chance” Of US Getting Into Drawn-Out War With Iran; Praises Antisemite Tucker Carlson

Chareidi Draft Protestors Erect “Hostages Square” in Modiin Illit, Comparing Bochurim To Gaza Captives

MAILBAG: Parnassah and the Purim Phone Calls: Finding a Seder for the Baalebus

Behind Closed Doors: The Heavy Risks Secretly Discussed in Israel

Israeli Air Force Bans Food Deliveries To HQ Over “Pizza Index” Security Fears

Huckabee Says Trump Won’t Retaliate if Herzog Refuses Netanyahu Pardon, Pushes Back On Tucker Carlson Lies