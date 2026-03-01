Defense Minister Katz: Khamenei Eliminated in Opening Strike of Operation Roaring Lion



ISRAEL DEFENSE MINISTER KATZ: The tyrant Khamenei was eliminated in the opening strike of Operation “Roaring Lion,” along with other senior officials inside the Iranian terror fortress.

Those who worked toward the destruction of Israel — have been destroyed.

Justice has been carried out, and the axis of evil has suffered a devastating blow.

Congratulations to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his leadership and determination, and to the IDF for the brilliant execution.

We will continue to act with full force in defense of the State of Israel.