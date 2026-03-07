U.S. Begins Daylight Saving Time Sunday; Clocks Move Forward One Hour



SPRING FORWARD UNITED STATES: Set those clocks 60 minutes ahead before you hit the hay on Motzei Shabbos. The time change officially starts Sunday at 2 a.m. local time.

Digital clocks like the ones on cellphones will automatically change. Analog clocks and any clocks or watches that do not automatically adjust will need to be reset manually.

Fire departments around the country urge everyone to change the batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms when changing their clocks for the start of Daylight Saving Time