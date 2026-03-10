1 Dead, 10 Injured in Brooklyn Chain-Reaction Crash Involving FDNY Truck



FLATBUSH: One person was killed and ten others were injured in a chain-reaction crash Tuesday evening. The incident occurred around 6:45 p.m. when an FDNY vehicle traveling on Avenue S was struck by a van heading north on West 11th Street, causing the FDNY truck to crash into an Access-A-Ride van, which then struck a Lexus SUV.

Five FDNY members, the van driver, the Access-A-Ride driver, and three passengers were transported to local hospitals.

A 78-year-old passenger on the Access-A-Ride van later died at the hospital, while the Lexus driver was also hospitalized. Authorities have not yet released the victims’ identities and the investigation remains ongoing.