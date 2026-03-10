Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

1 Dead, 10 Injured in Brooklyn Chain-Reaction Crash Involving FDNY Truck


FLATBUSH: One person was killed and ten others were injured in a chain-reaction crash Tuesday evening. The incident occurred around 6:45 p.m. when an FDNY vehicle traveling on Avenue S was struck by a van heading north on West 11th Street, causing the FDNY truck to crash into an Access-A-Ride van, which then struck a Lexus SUV.

Five FDNY members, the van driver, the Access-A-Ride driver, and three passengers were transported to local hospitals.

A 78-year-old passenger on the Access-A-Ride van later died at the hospital, while the Lexus driver was also hospitalized. Authorities have not yet released the victims’ identities and the investigation remains ongoing.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

REPORT: U.S. Burned Through $5.6 Billion in Munitions During First Two Days of War With Iran

Satellite Images Reveal Extensive Destruction At Iranian Missile Production Sites After Israeli Strikes

NOW: GET YWN WAR UPDATES SENT TO YOUR PHONE IN LIVE TIME

Iran’s New Supreme Leader Has Yet To Be Seen Nearly 48 Hours After Appointment

Israel Says 80% of Iran’s Missile Launchers Destroyed, Israelis Could Soon Resume Normal Life As Operation Continues

MAMDANISTAN: Notorious Pro-Hamas Activist Mahmoud Khalil Gets Royal Welcome At NYC Mayor’s Residence

DRAMA IN BNEI BRAK: Closure Order Issued To Ponevezh Yeshiva Ketana

AG Under Fire For Months-Long Delay In Addressing Netanyahu’s Pardon Request

Report: Israel’s War With Hezbollah May Continue After End Of Iran War

TORONTO: Gunfire Targets U.S. Consulate as Mayor Condemns Surge in Antisemitic Violence