Ben Shapiro: Trump’s Iran Policy Is “Bravest Move”

Ben Shapiro: The idea that you’re supposed to wait until Iran has ICBMs tipped with nuclear weapons to do something is absolute idiocy. Trump is doing the bravest thing I have ever seen an American president do when it comes to foreign policy.
Ben Shapiro: The idea that you’re supposed to wait until Iran has ICBMs tipped with nuclear weapons to do something is absolute idiocy. Trump is doing the bravest thing I have ever seen an American president do when it comes to foreign policy.
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