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Israel Expels Spain From Gaza Coordination Center

Israel has removed Spain from the joint coordination center in Kiryat Gat established under President Trump’s Gaza plan, with Prime Minister Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Saar deciding Madrid will no longer participate in the civilian-military framework.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the move was made “in light of the anti-Israel obsession” of Spain’s government under Pedro Sánchez, citing actions that harmed Israeli and U.S. interests. Saar added that Spain “has lost any ability to serve as a constructive partner” in the effort.

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