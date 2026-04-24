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Trump Extends Jones Act Waiver 90 Days to Stabilize Shipping and Energy Supply


President Trump has granted a 90-day extension to the Jones Act shipping waiver, allowing foreign-flagged vessels to continue moving oil, fuel and fertilizer between U.S. ports through mid-August.

The White House said the move is intended to provide “certainty and stability” while ensuring enough vessels remain available to keep goods moving where needed. Officials said the extension was issued ahead of the current waiver’s May 17 expiration.

The action comes as the U.S.- and Israeli-led war against Iran has triggered a global energy shock, with the administration seeking to address elevated fuel prices and growing supply concerns.

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