Trump Says Armed Man Charged Security Checkpoint, Secret Service Officer Shot But Protected By Vest And Recovering

TRUMP: A man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons, and he was taken down by some very brave members of Secret Service… One officer was shot, but saved… the vest did the job. I just spoke to the officer, and he’s doing great.
TRUMP: A man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons, and he was taken down by some very brave members of Secret Service… One officer was shot, but saved… the vest did the job. I just spoke to the officer, and he’s doing great.
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