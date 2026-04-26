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💔HY’D: IDF Soldier Killed, Six Wounded in Hezbollah Drone Strike in Southern Lebanon


💔HY’D: An IDF soldier was killed and six others were wounded in a Hezbollah drone attack in southern Lebanon on Sunday morning.

The soldier has been identified as Sgt. Idan Fooks, 19, of the 7th Armored Brigade’s 77th Battalion, from Petach Tikvah.

The attack involved explosive-laden drones launched by Hezbollah targeting troops operating in the southern Lebanon town of Taybeh.

In the same incident, an officer and three additional soldiers were seriously wounded. One soldier sustained moderate injuries, while another was lightly hurt. All wounded troops were evacuated to hospitals for treatment, and their families have been notified.

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