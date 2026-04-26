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Rav Zevadia Cohen Elected Chief Rabbi of Tel Aviv-Yafo After Eight-Year Vacancy


Rav Zevadia Cohen Elected Chief Rabbi of Tel Aviv-Yafo After Eight-Year Vacancy

Rav Zevadia Cohen was elected Chief Rabbi of Tel Aviv-Yafo on Sunday, securing 37 of the 61 valid votes cast and ending an eight-year period in which the city had no chief rabbi.

The election was held among 64 members of the electoral body, who selected from a slate of 16 candidates. Rav Cohen’s victory is being viewed as another important success for Shas, which has recorded several wins in city rabbinical appointments over the past year.

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