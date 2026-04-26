REPORT: Herzog to Push Mediation in Netanyahu Trial Talks Amid Pardon, Plea Deal Discussions

Tamar Almog reports the latest details on President Herzog’s expected efforts this week to bring the sides together regarding Prime Minister Netanyahu’s trial, as discussions continue over a possible plea deal, pardon, or an end to the testimony.
Tamar Almog reports the latest details on President Herzog’s expected efforts this week to bring the sides together regarding Prime Minister Netanyahu’s trial, as discussions continue over a possible plea deal, pardon, or an end to the testimony.
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