Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

World Trade Center Steel Beam to Tour U.S. in 9/11 Memorial “Steel Across America” Initiative


A steel beam recovered from the ruins of the World Trade Center will travel across the U.S. as part of a nationwide memorial honoring those killed in the September 11 attacks. Organized by the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, the “Steel Across America” tour aims to unite communities in remembrance and reaffirm the nation’s promise to never forget.

The tour launched near Ground Zero and will span more than 10,500 miles with over 35 stops in 21 states and Washington, D.C. It will conclude back at Ground Zero on September 11, marking the 25th anniversary of the attacks while honoring victims, first responders, and families still impacted.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Israel to Double Its F-35 and F-15 Squadrons, Citing Lessons Learned During Iran War

2 US Service Members Missing After Military Exercises In Morocco

14 Revolutionary Guards Killed By Explosion Of Leftover Bombs

What Is The Real Reason Behind The Closure Of Meron?

IDF Pushing To Renew Battle In Gaza In Wake Of Hamas’ Refusal To Disarm

MERON LOCKDOWN: Israel Police Set Up Checkpoints On All Access Routes

LAKEWOOD: Petirah Of Harav Chaim Abadi ZT”L, Founder Of Minyan Shelanu

Iran Believes War “Likely” To Resume With U.S. As Trump Says He’s Not Optimistic About Latest Proposal

🚨UK POLICE CHIEF WARNS: British Jews Facing “Greatest Ever Threat” Amid Surge in Antisemitic Terror

FIRST CASUALTY OF IRAN WAR? Spirit Airlines Shuts Down After 34 Years Amid Soaring Fuel Prices