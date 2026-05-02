World Trade Center Steel Beam to Tour U.S. in 9/11 Memorial “Steel Across America” Initiative



A steel beam recovered from the ruins of the World Trade Center will travel across the U.S. as part of a nationwide memorial honoring those killed in the September 11 attacks. Organized by the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, the “Steel Across America” tour aims to unite communities in remembrance and reaffirm the nation’s promise to never forget.

The tour launched near Ground Zero and will span more than 10,500 miles with over 35 stops in 21 states and Washington, D.C. It will conclude back at Ground Zero on September 11, marking the 25th anniversary of the attacks while honoring victims, first responders, and families still impacted.