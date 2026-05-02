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Ford Recalls Over 179,000 Broncos and Rangers Over Front Seat Defect Risk


Ford Motor Company is recalling more than 179,000 vehicles due to a front seat defect that could increase the risk of injury in a crash, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The recall includes 117,443 Ford Bronco SUVs and 62,255 Ford Ranger trucks from model years 2024 through 2026.

Officials say the issue involves seat height-adjust pivot link bolts that may loosen or detach. Owners will be notified by mail and advised to visit dealerships for inspection and free repairs, with initial notices expected in mid-May and follow-up letters confirming fixes planned for mid-July.

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