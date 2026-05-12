YouTuber Tyler Oliveira Posts About Israel Trip, Shows Rejection Letter

Antisemitic YouTuber Tyler Oliveira finally posted about his trip to Israel. We all know he had no interest in anything other than this paper to post.
Now try doing some hit pieces about Muslims and try traveling to Saudi Arabia.
Antisemitic YouTuber Tyler Oliveira finally posted about his trip to Israel. We all know he had no interest in anything other than this paper to post.
Now try doing some hit pieces about Muslims and try traveling to Saudi Arabia.
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I see in the background an official sign written in Arabic. Is this part of the “apartheid state” that is allegedly committing genocide against these very people?