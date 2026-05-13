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BREAKING: Kevin Warsh Confirmed as Federal Reserve Chair, Set to Replace Jerome Powell


Kevin Warsh was confirmed by the Senate in a 54-45 vote to succeed Jerome Powell as chair of the Federal Reserve.

•⁠ ⁠Warsh is expected to take a more aggressive approach toward interest rate cuts while pushing major internal changes at the Fed.

•⁠ ⁠Among the changes he has proposed are reducing the Fed’s $6.7 trillion balance sheet, cutting the number of policy meetings, and scaling back frequent market guidance.

•⁠ ⁠Despite becoming Fed chair, Warsh will still hold only one vote on the Federal Open Market Committee, meaning major rate decisions will continue requiring broader committee support.

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