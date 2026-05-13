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Top Israeli Security Delegation Visited The UAE Ahead Of Iran War

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz with Maj. Gen. Amir Baram. Photo: Ariel Hermoni, Ministry of Defense

It wasn’t only Mossad chief David Barnea and Shin Bet chief David Zini who secretly visited the UAE: an Israeli security delegation led by Defense Ministry Director-General Amir Baram visited the Emirates during preparations for the war against Iran, Kan News reported early Wednesday evening.

In the days leading up to the start of the war against Iran, as Israel and the United States prepared for Operation Roaring Lion, a senior Israeli defense delegation headed by Baram arrived in Abu Dhabi for meetings with top Emirati defense officials.

The senior Defense Ministry officials and professional staff met with their Emirati counterparts and other senior figures in the Gulf state as part of preparations for the joint Israeli-American operation against Iran.

Earlier Wednesday, reports revealed that Barnea visited the UAE at least twice during the war with Iran — in March and April — to coordinate military operations.

Later reports also revealed that Zini conducted a landmark visit to the UAE in recent weeks, amid the ceasefire and ongoing tensions with Iran — another sign of the deepening security ties between the two countries.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

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