Hasan Piker, CodePink Co-Founder Subpoenaed in Federal Cuba Sanctions Probe



Federal investigators subpoenaed Hasan Piker and CodePink co-founder Medea Benjamin as part of a probe into U.S.-based activists tied to pro-Cuba convoys that allegedly violated U.S. sanctions laws, according to a Fox News report.

Additional subpoenas are expected as investigators examine a broader network of activist groups and nonprofits accused of promoting pro-Cuba and anti-U.S. influence operations inside the United States.

The investigation also includes alleged ties with Iranian-backed terror figures, including Quds Force commanders Qasem Soleimani and Esmail Qaani.