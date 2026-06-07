BREAKING: Man Injured, Shots Fired During Violent Mill Basin Home Invasion; Luxury Vehicles Stolen



BREAKING – MILL BASIN: A 34-year-old man was injured Sunday during an attempted home invasion on Mayfair Drive South. Sources tell Flatbush Scoop that the victim reported that two individuals tried to force their way into his home and struck him in the head with an object during the confrontation, causing bruising and a laceration. During the incident, shots were fired, though it remains unclear who fired them and under what circumstances. Mill Basin Hatzoloh and EMS were on the scene. The suspects fled before officers arrived, stealing a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon and a Rolls-Royce from the property. No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing. Flatbush Shomrim also responded to the scene and assisted.