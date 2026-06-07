Greek Authorities Arrest Palestinian in Crete, Foil Alleged Plot Targeting Israeli Cruise Ship



Greek counterterrorism authorities arrested a 37-year-old Palestinian man on the island of Crete after an intelligence-led investigation into what officials believe was preparation for a possible terrorist attack.

•⁠ ⁠Investigators believe the suspect, originally from Gaza, was recruited by Hamas and later traveled to Malaysia, where he allegedly received specialized training in explosives and operational activity.

•⁠ ⁠Searches in Crete and Athens uncovered electronic devices, storage media, bank cards, a laboratory-grade precision scale, and other equipment that has been sent for forensic examination.

•⁠ ⁠According to Greek media reports, investigators believe the intended target may have been the Israeli cruise ship Crown Iris, scheduled to arrive in Crete on Tuesday.