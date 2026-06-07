Trump Abruptly Ends NBC Interview After Heated Clash With Kristen Welker Over Elections and Media Bias

President Trump abruptly ended an interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker after a heated exchange over election integrity and media coverage.

During the interview, Trump argued there is substantial evidence of election irregularities and claimed the United States is becoming “like a third-world country.” He also accused major media outlets of biased coverage, specifically criticizing NBC, ABC, CBS, and CNN.

“Your elections are crooked, and you’re crooked, and Meet The Press is crooked,” Trump told Welker before ending the interview.

“Let’s call it quits, because I’ve had enough,” Trump added. “You ought to straighten out your press, because a country can never be graced with a dishonest press.”