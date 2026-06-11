Vice President JD Vance Meets With Chabad Leaders Following Living Legacy Conference And Global Jewish Roundtable



At the conclusion of the Living Legacy Conference and Global Jewish Roundtable, a small delegation was invited to the office of Vice President JD Vance for a meeting about the meaning of the Conference, the Rebbe’s teachings and Legacy and the national and global efforts of Chabad-Lubavitch. The meeting, which included shluchim and supporters of American Friends of Lubavitch-Chabad and the conference/roundtable lasted almost an hour and was described by participants as “important, substantive and meaningful.”

L to R: Mr. Mendy Rogatsky (CEO, Resolution), Mr. Eliyahu Kholodenko (CEO, Questrade), Rabbi Yehuda Shemtov (Bucks County, PA), The Vice President, Rabbi Levi Shemtov (Executive Vice President, American Friends of Lubavitch-Chabad), Rabbi Avi Weinstein (COO, Chabad on Campus International), and Rabbi Zalman Levertov (Head Shliach to AZ).