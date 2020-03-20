Elchonon Boruch With A Song of Chizuk – I Believe [Lyrical Video]

Sponsored Content





With all the chaos going on in the world now, with social distancing and the unfortunate closing of schools, yeshivas and Shuls, we can you use some chizuk. That is why singer and songwriter Elchonon Boruch is releasing a new single titled, I Believe/Ani Maamin.

I Believe/Ani Maamin was composed and written by Elchonon himself and produced and arranged by producer Ron Ben Chaim. The idea behind the arrangement was to create a song where everyone could understand the song’s important message both in Hebrew and English. The timing of the songs release is in line with the current situation we are all facing, where now, more than ever, we must unify our thoughts and will. We have to look up to Shomayim and ask The Ribono Shel Olam to remember us “LaToiv” for good, both spiritually and physically, to bring Moshiach and the geulah bimeheira, and to bring us back to Yerushalayim as soon as possible. This would be the greatest comfort now that we might be separated from each other.

This week’s parsha is named Vayakel/Pikudei , which reflects on how Hashem gathers us, and how Hashem will remember us.

May each and everyone one of us, wherever we may be, unite in the ultimate mission to increase kavod shamayim in the world. May we show the world that we truly believe that Hashem Echad, Hashem, our Father and King, is The Only One Who is always there for us no matter what the situation is. May we merit to see the Geula Shelaima, the final redemption, speedily in our days.

I Believe from Elchonon Boruch is available on all digital platforms

iTunes: https://music.apple.com/us/album/i-believe-single/1498161510?app=itunes&ign-mpt=uo%3D4

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/i-believe-single/1498161510?app=music&ign-mpt=uo%3D4

Amazon Music: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B084KXFDBB/?tag=artistlink-20

Deezer: http://www.deezer.com/album/0

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/2BBG4TLqssPy7F8IPbbExU







