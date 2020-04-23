Be Part of the New Sefer, Helping Aveilim for Free!

Sponsored Content





The Layman’s Guide to the Laws of Mourning is the first of its kind, a clear and comprehensive guide to the laws of mourning, based on the rulings of Rav Asher Weiss Shlita (Minchas Asher). By detailing practical situations and conclusive rulings, the sefer lends a drop of clarity in a time of utter confusion.

A beta version of the sefer was recently distributed to thousands across the world as a PDF file, as many organizations that supply similar seforim suspended most of their operations so as not to endanger the public.

The author, Rabbi Avraham Holzer, is now working tirelessly with top notch editors and designers to have the sefer completed, both in English and Hebrew.

After printing, hundreds of copies will be donated to chessed organizations across the world.

Beyond that, a free PDF version will be available online so that the sefer is attainable worldwide, whenever needed.

All donations are tax deductible.

Be part of this monumental work in memory of your loved one.

To see the dedication options:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/13OVjU8ITAwNfR9OwlqxAcYD8WtjKUwve/view

To download the PDF Beta Version:

https://drive.google.com/uc?export=download&id=1Ep2ZRtAwC54Hqxuj3fw8qpX1bJSX-HHJ

For more information contact: [email protected]







