Gedolei Yisroel Call for Worldwide Yom Tefillah And Kofer Nefesh Erev Rosh Chodesh Iyar

Sponsored Content





Erev Rosh Chodesh Iyar 5780

“We call on our communities to join the entire Jewish People in focusing extra effort on prayer throughout the day on this Thursday,Yom Kippur Katan.”

Iyar is known as a month of healing; it’s name can be shortened for “I am Hashem, your healer”

The Gedolei Yisroel are recommending that everyone give to Tzedakah the amount of $18 Kofer Nefesh Per family member.

Click Here To Give Your Kofer Nefesh

In This Zechus May We All Merit Yeshuos And Refuos

Click Here To Give Your Kofer Nefesh

And save families who lost their livelihoods due to covid







